SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $228.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.52. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

