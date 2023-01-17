SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,787 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

