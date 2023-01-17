SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 311,990 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

