SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 45,897 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in KBR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KBR by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 341,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in KBR by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of KBR opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

