SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,163 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

ROST opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

