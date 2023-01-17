SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,698 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.