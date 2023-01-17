SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,698 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
ED opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.
Consolidated Edison Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.