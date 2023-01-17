SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 63,465 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

