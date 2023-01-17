SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,573 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

APA stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

