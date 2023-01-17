SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after buying an additional 1,598,962 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 528,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

