SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 508,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

