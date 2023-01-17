SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.