Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snow Lake Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Snow Lake Resources Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.