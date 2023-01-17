Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

