SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 211,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.