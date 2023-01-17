SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 34,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 173,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 70,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

