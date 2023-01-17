State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,201 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.86.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

