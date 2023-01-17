State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 14,194 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,106,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

