State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,820 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

