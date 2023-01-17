State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,572 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

