State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,560 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 197,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

