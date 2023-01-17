State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.