State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Trading Up 0.9 %

NUVA stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

