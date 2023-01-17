State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after buying an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

