State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

