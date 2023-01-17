State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.