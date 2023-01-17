State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,011 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 38.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,553. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

