State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,210 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.9 %

UCBI stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.