State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,825 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.