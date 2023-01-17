State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,532 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock valued at $927,562. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.