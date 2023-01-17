State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.40 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

