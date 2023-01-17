Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 583.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.68. The stock has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.