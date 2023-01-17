TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 78.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

NYSE SNX opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

