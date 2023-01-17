Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 794.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

