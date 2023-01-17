Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

