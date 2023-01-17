The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 213,549 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.1 %

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.