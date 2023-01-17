The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.25 and its 200-day moving average is $172.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.