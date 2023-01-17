The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.