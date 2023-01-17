THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in THOR Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of THO opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

