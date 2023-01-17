Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,812 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.