Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,329 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.
Insider Activity
Align Technology Trading Up 1.8 %
ALGN stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.