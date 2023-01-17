Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,329 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

