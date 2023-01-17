U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

