Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,780 shares of company stock worth $738,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

