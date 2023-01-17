US Bancorp DE Buys 361 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

FMC opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

