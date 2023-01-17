US Bancorp DE Buys 6,426 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Livent stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

