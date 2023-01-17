US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 314,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,270,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,510,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $111.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.