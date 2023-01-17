US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 23.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Trading Up 2.2 %

PLXS opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $159,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

