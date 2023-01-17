US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,659,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 446,580 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 24.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 45.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.02.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

