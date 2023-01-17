US Bancorp DE Has $1.58 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

