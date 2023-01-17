US Bancorp DE Has $1.78 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

