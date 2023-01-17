US Bancorp DE Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

